Travis County residents encouraged to use recycling, waste drop-off locator

Officials in Travis County are encouraging residents to use the new recycling and waste drop-off locator to determine the most convenient and appropriate location for different types of storm damage debris and other waste materials.

The recycling and waste drop-off locator aims to provide homeowners a centralized resource that’s easy to access as residents begin to clean up and repair damage following Winter Storm Uri, according to local officials.

Residents can go to traviscountyrecycles.com and either select the items they’re trying to dispose of from the drop-down menu or type in their address to see all drop-off locations nearby.

Type and select your address or an address near you Click on "select filters to apply" to filter locations by specific items Find and select your material (example "landscaping material") Click on the pin icon(s) to see drop-off location informationYou might need to zoom out if you don’t see any pins nearby

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Residents can find drop-off locations for:

Mattresses

Furniture

Household Garbage

Batteries

Paint

Electronics

Tires

Carpet

Appliances

Common Recyclables

Landscaping Material

Construction Debris

Advertisement

Residents are also being encouraged to call ahead to verify the information listed on the drop-off locator and make sure to ask about:

Any costs for dropping off items

If your specific items are accepted

Hours of operation

Proof of eligibility (if needed) such as a utility bill or driver’s license

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Residents can provide feedback directly from the drop-off tool if another drop-off location is available or if any of the information provided needs to be updated.