Travis County cold case: Investigators still looking for suspects in 2022 murder

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is still looking for suspects in the 2022 murder of 18-year-old Wilbert "Willie" Vasquez Lopez.

Vasquez-Lopez died just 10 minutes into his 18th birthday from a single gunshot wound to the chest, says TCSO.

"It’s been two years, but it still hurts," said Vazquez-Lopez’s mother, Diana López.

TCSO provided a video update on the investigation into Vasquez-Lopez's murder, including a call for information about those involved.

On August 19, 2022, at 11:40 p.m., his brother called TCSO and said Vasquez-Lopez had been shot on the front porch of their home in South Austin.

"His brother was inside playing video games, and Willie was on his front porch just listening to music," TCSO Detective Jennifer Boland said.

Twenty minutes before midnight, a neighbor’s security camera captured a car pulling up near Vazquez-Lopez’s home on Menchaca Road. Detectives said two people got out and shot Vazquez-Lopez on the front porch.

"We interviewed several witnesses who reported seeing two males running to a dark-colored vehicle before it sped away," Detective Boland said.

Vazquez-Lopez’s younger brother called 911. When deputies arrived, they found Vazquez-Lopez with his gun next to him, but detectives said it had not been fired.

Vazquez-Lopez was taken to the hospital. The Akins High School senior died at 12:10 a.m., just 10 minutes into his 18th birthday.

"He was always happy, and he had friends everywhere," his mother said.

18-year-old Wilbert "Willie" Vasquez Lopez

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is now asking for help finding the people responsible for this killing. Deputies believe he was targeted.

"Descriptions of the males given were slim to medium build anywhere from about 5’9 to 5’11, either white or Hispanic," Detective Boland said.

Vazquez-Lopez’s mother said she wants the suspects caught.

"So it doesn’t hurt anymore, so no one else feels the way we feel," his mother said.

"We need your help to give Willie's family that one step closer to justice," TCSO Sheriff Sally Hernandez said.

TCSO is asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Cold Case Unit by:

Submitting an anonymous tip

Calling and/or leaving an anonymous tip: TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477

Emailing the Cold Case Unit

A reward may be available for information that leads to an arrest.