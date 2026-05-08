Fire risk increases across Central Texas ahead of summer

The Brief Wildfire season is approaching in Central Texas Austin city leaders and first responders are asking Texans to be prepared



The spring flowers are in bloom all across Central Texas, but this patchwork of color is also a warning sign about the wildfire season that’s approaching.

On Friday morning, county leaders and first responders issued a fire awareness advisory.

What they're saying:

"2026 has already seen 19 fires that have burned over 1,800 acres in Central Texas alone. It is very likely that we will have more fires this summer," said Travis County Judge Andy Brown.

Some of the fires were knocked down by crews from Travis County ESD 1. The department, which covers part of the Hill Country, has five brush trucks, two heavy-duty type 3 trucks, and all-terrain vehicles.

"We can take care of pretty much anything from flatland grass fires up to the Hill Country that we have here going up elevation, getting access whether it requires our heavy trucks or the UTVs that we have that have pump capabilities to be able to get firefighters up and take care of the situation needed," said Lt. Andrew Rodriguez, who is the Wildland Division Team Leader for TC ESD 1.

Travis County firefighters are part of a statewide mutual aid coalition. In 2025, personnel from TC ESD 1 were deployed multiple times across Texas. They, and other local firefighters were also sent twice to battle fires on the West Coast. This year is shaping up to be even busier. For example, in February, according to state officials, was the most active since 2005 with 258 wildfires that burned more than 45,000 acres.

"It has, for the first time, since October 2025. Last Saturday, we actually have all of our staff who are now back at Travis County ESD 1. So, for that entire period of time, we've had somebody deployed at the state level. Most of that is a wildfire response," said TC ESD 1 Chief Donnie Norman.

Urban areas are also at risk. It's something Austin Mayor Kirk Watson pointed out during the Friday briefing.

"It's especially important for us here in Austin to be aware and be prepared. The reason I stay awake at night is that Austin ranks third in the nation in the number of homes at risk from wildfire," said Mayor Watson.

Featured article

Fire preparedness tips and response plans are available online to review. They can be found at the following websites:

"These documents are our plan. We're one community, one team, one plan. And so, whatever comes our way, we're not expecting the worst, but you know what? We're going to respond if that comes our way," said Jim Redick, Director Austin Emergency Management.

Spring-cleaning in Central Texas also includes clearing. Firewise work involves removing debris and growth from the recent rains.

"Just be cognizant of what you have around your house, make safety zones. There's an immediate safety zone, zero to five feet from your house. There is a intermediate safety zone which is anywhere from that five feet to 30 feet. And then the last part being the 30 feet out. Just make sure the vegetation is manageable around your house to help save your home," said Lt. Rodrigues.

It’s important to remember a single hot ember can travel several miles in a strong wind. They can start a house fire in a clogged gutter or by passing through a roof vent. Special assistance is also available to identify and eliminate risks.

"Request a free structure ignition zone evaluation, a SIZE, through Austin 311 or online via the Austin wildfire hub or the Austin Travis County Wildfire Coalition website. During a SIZE a wildfire advisor will walk the exterior of your home. Your business or multifamily property to provide personalized guidance about hardening it against wildfire risk. Community members may also complete a DIY SIZE evaluation using our tool on the wildfire hub. For those with a green thumb, Austin Fire offers a vegetation guide with planning and landscape recommendations that minimize wildfire risks. This is available on the Wildland Urban Interface Code webpage. The Austin Fire Wildfire Division can also provide guidance to help your neighborhood work toward becoming an officially recognized fire adapted or FIREWISE community. There's always another step to be taken to harden our community against wildfire risk. The important and vital message today is to just get started and take these actions," said AFD Division Chief David Skowron.

Travis County first responders have invested in a lot of new firefighting equipment. It’s not just more capacity for water drops by StarFlight. Four dozers have been purchased by Travis County ESDs. Two are stationed on the west side of the county and the other two are on the east side.