Travis County unincorporated areas under burn ban beginning Jan. 20

A burn ban has been issued for the unincorporated areas of Travis County. The Travis County Commissioners Court voted to issue the burn ban beginning Thursday, January 20. It will expire on Wednesday, February 16 unless further action is taken by the County Judge or County Fire Marshal prior to that date.

"With the cold front that’s forecasted for Central Texas later this week, we expect humidity levels to drop to dangerously low levels," said Travis County Chief Fire Marshal Tony Callaway in news release. "The low humidity levels, coupled with strong winds, create a public safety hazard that can be exacerbated by outdoor burning. Therefore, I’m issuing a new burn ban to help ensure our public’s safety."

This ban on outdoor burning does not affect prescribed burns conducted under the supervision of a prescription burn manager. It also does not affect outdoor welding, cutting or grinding operations, and outdoor hot works operations conducted in accordance with the guidelines established by the Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Travis County Fire Marshal urges caution when conducting outdoor grilling and barbecuing. It is recommended residents have water nearby in case of a fire. Call 9-1-1 immediately if a fire gets out of control. If you have questions about the burn ban, contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 512-854-4621.

