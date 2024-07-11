Austin man sentenced for selling fentanyl-laced pills to victim

An Austin man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for selling fentanyl-laced oxycodone tablets.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Trenton Harris Tindall sold counterfeit oxycodone to a victim in Austin who was found dead the next day.

In a text, Tindall told the victim he had oxycodone.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

The Travis County Medical Examiner determined the victim’s cause of death was accidental and due to fentanyl.

Through three separate operations during an investigation, Tindall distributed about 450 fentanyl-laced oxycodone tablets to law enforcement.

He was later arrested and pleaded guilty on Dec. 15, 2023, to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl.

Tindall was sentenced to 14 years in prison.