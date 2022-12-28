Woman charged with shooting death of husband in South Austin

Austin police say a woman has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of her husband in South Austin yesterday.

Investigators say 52-year-old Trine Spaeth shot her husband Stephen multiple times at their home in the 8500 block of Kansas River Drive.

He was able to make it to his neighbor's front porch in an attempt to call for help.

But, by the time police got there, he was already on the ground, unresponsive.

They attempted life-saving measures, but Spaeth died on the scene.

His wife was found a few houses away with a pistol and she was arrested.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.