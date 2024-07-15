Trump assassination attempt: Supporters gather at Williamson County Courthouse

Former President Donald Trump was struck during an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

50-year-old former Buffalo Township fire chief Corey Comperatore was killed in the shooting and two other men were critically injured.

"Yesterday’s shooting at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania calls on all of us to take a step back, take stock at where we are, how do we go forward from here," said President Joe Biden.

President Biden addressed the nation on Sunday, urging Americans to "lower the temperature in our politics" and condemning the assassination attempt.

Biden also spoke about Comperatore.

"Corey was a husband, a father, a volunteer firefighter, a hero, sheltering his family from those bullets. We should all hold his family and all those injured in our prayers," said President Biden.

Trump was grazed on the ear by a bullet and taken to a local hospital.

"Thankfully, former President Trump is not seriously injured. I spoke to him last night. I am grateful he is doing well, and Jill and I keep him in our prayers." said President Biden.

READ MORE

Local supporters of the former president held a rally at the Historic Williamson County Courthouse to pray for Trump, the nation and the shooting victims.

"It is important now, more than ever to come together and recognize that we are not of this earth, we are not in control and ultimately this is all God’s plan and that he is covering us in a hedge of protection," said Williamson County Republican Party Chair Michelle Evans.

The suspect was killed by the Secret Service. Biden says his motives are under investigation.

"We don't know his opinions or affiliations, we don't know whether he had help or support or if he communicated with anyone else. Law enforcement officials as I speak are investigating those questions," said President Biden.

Biden has canceled his visit to Austin set for Monday at the L.B.J. Presidential Library to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the civil rights act, and participate in a public, livestreamed program.

"That is his best bet publicly, the appearances would not be great if he were to make public appearances and speak in the wake of this tragic shooting, so I think that is for the best for the nation," said Evans.

"Disagreement is inevitable in American democracy, it is a part of human nature, but politics must never be a little battlefield and God forbid a killing field. We cannot, we must not go down this road in America, we have traveled it before throughout our history, violence has never been the answer," said President Biden.