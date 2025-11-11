Trump endorses Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for reelection

article

The Brief Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for reelection as Abbott seeks a fourth term in 2026. Trump praised Abbott for supporting Texas’ redistricting plan to add five new Republican seats in Congress. Abbott thanked Trump on X, saying they’ll continue working together to strengthen Texas and the nation.



President Donald Trump has officially endorsed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for reelection.

The endorsement comes days after Abbott announced his campaign for his fourth term in office.

Trump endorses Abbott

Trump announced the endorsement Tuesday evening on his social media site, Truth Social.

In the endorsement, Trump applauded Abbott for his role in pushing the congressional redistricting of Texas, which aims to add five new Republican representatives to the U.S. House.

What they're saying:

"Greg Abbott has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election," Trump's announcement says in part. "He is an exceptional Governor and man — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

Trump Truth Social post

Abbott responded to the endorsement soon after with a post on X. The statement reads, in part:

"President Trump has always been a champion for Texas. I look forward to our ongoing work to build a stronger, safer, more prosperous Texas and America."

Abbott announces campaign

Abbott announced that he will seek a fourth term in 2026, unveiling his re-election campaign under the slogan "Let’s Roll."

Abbott framed his bid as a continuation of what he called the "Texas model," emphasizing low taxes, job growth and conservative social policies.

Abbott, who has served as governor since 2015, said his campaign would also focus on defending Texas’ "culture, heritage, and values" from what he described as "radical Democrats" attempting to turn the state blue.

If Abbott wins re-election in 2026, he would become the longest-serving governor in Texas history, surpassing former Gov. Rick Perry’s 14-year tenure.

Abbott and Texas redistricting

Dig deeper:

Abbott championed a mid-decade congressional redistricting of Texas after the end of the regular session of the state's legislature this year.

After a first special session, stalled by a quorum break by Texas Democrats, a second attempt saw the plan through to create new maps that appear to favor Republicans.

Trump first announced his intent to reshape the political landscape of some states by saying Texas would be the largest example, saying he planned to "pick up" five seats for the GOP in the Lone Star State.

After Texas' controversial move, California Gov. Gavin Newsom pushed his own plan to redistrict, aiming to outweigh Texas' potential new red seats with five new blue ones.

Proposition 50 passed on Nov. 4, giving California a chance to make Trump and Abbott's efforts in Texas a wash during the 2026 election.