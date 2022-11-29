Tweets posted by Manor ISD teacher under investigation

Manor Independent School District is investigating a teacher's now-deleted Twitter posts.

District officials did not disclose the nature of the tweets, but they did say that the tweets do "not align with our Code of Ethics and the culture of our district."

The district thanked the public for bringing the teacher's tweets to their attention yesterday, Nov. 28.

Manor ISD did not provide the teacher's name and employment status.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new details become available.