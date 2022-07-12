Twitter rolls out new 'unmention' safety feature sitewide

article

Twitter rolled out a new safety featured across the platform this week that will allow people to "unmention," or remove themselves from toxic conversations.

Pitched as a way to "protect your peace," it gives users an option to get away from a toxic conversation.

The new feature was tested for select users on desktops starting in April but was rolled out sitewide on Monday. A user just needs to click the three dots of the tweet that they want to "unmention" themselves from, then click, "Leave this conversation."

ELON MUSK RESPONDS WITH LAUGHING MEME TO TWITTER LAWSUIT OVER BROKEN BUYOUT

Its one of a host of safety features that the social media platform has implemented in recent months, including a new test feature that asks people to review tweets with harmful langue, a revised privacy policy, and a crisis misinformation policy to prevent the spread of false content.

The new features come as lawyers representing Twitter challenge an attempt to void a $44 billion purchase of the platform by Tesla CEO Elon Musk , who had pledged to implement a suite of changes.

Read more from FOX Business