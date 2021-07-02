Two additional juvenile suspects arrested for killing Round Rock teen

The Round Rock Police Department has announced that two additional suspects have been arrested on the charge of Capital Murder in relation to the September 2020 death of Adam Hilzer. All suspects are in custody at this point, according to police.

The juvenile suspects, aged 15 and 16, turned themselves in on Thursday, July 1, and are currently booked into the Williamson Juvenile Justice Center.

A 19-year-old Georgetown man, Raymond Salazar Jr., was also accused of murdering Adam Hilzer. Salazar was arrested in Southeast Houston on June 1, 2021. He had been on the run for more than eight months.

According to police, 17-year-old Adam "AJ" Hilzer was murdered on Friday, September 25, 2020, on Rawhide Loop, about a block from his father's home. Hilzer was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Man suspected of killing Round Rock teen arrested in Houston

Round Rock family celebrates birthday of teen killed in stabbing

Search for Round Rock murder suspect, believed to be armed and dangerous

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter