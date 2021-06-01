Man suspected of killing Round Rock teen arrested in Houston

A 19-year-old Georgetown man accused of murdering a Round Rock teen was arrested in Southeast Houston Tuesday. He had been on the run for more than eight months.

Tuesday afternoon Round Rock police said Raymond Salazar Jr. was being booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on a charge of capital murder. Salazar was apprehended Tuesday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force.

He is accused of fatally stabbing 17-year-old Adam "AJ" Hilzer of Round Rock. Police say Adam was murdered on Rawhide Loop, about a block from his father's home.

"I just was so glad this has happened in my lifetime. So yeah, it’s a big relief, joy." said Adam’s father, who is also named Adam Hilzer.

Adam Hilzer says he does not want to get ahead of himself. He trusts the court system to make the right decision. Still, he is happy to be one step closer to closure.

"Of course everybody wants closure in situations like this… and now I can stop the few habits I’ve acquired," he explained.

Adam Hilzer began routinely visiting the crime scene after his son’s death, something he plans to stop. Still, some rituals he says will stay. "It’s a reminder of him," he explained.

For example, Adam Hilzer built a memorial honoring his son in his front yard. Each night, he told FOX 7 Austin he would light its candles until Salazar was caught. Now that Salazar has been arrested he says he plans to "continue (to light the candles) as long as I live there."

Salazar is also facing an unrelated deadly conduct charge. He is accused of shooting someone in the leg in an unrelated incident. The incident occurred before Adam stabbed. Salazar was out on bond in Williamson County at the time of Adam’s murder.