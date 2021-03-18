Round Rock family celebrates birthday of teen killed in stabbing

Round Rock teen Adam "AJ" Hilzer would have turned 18 Friday. He was murdered in September 2020.

"Now [AJ’s] not here. I just ask all the people to help out." cried his mother, Marina Hilzer.

Round Rock Police believe AJ was murdered by Raymond Salazar Jr. of Georgetown. For the past six months, they have been unable to locate him. Salazar is wanted on capital murder and unrelated deadly conduct charges. He is now 19 years old.

"I pretty much have a cry every day," said AJ’s father, Adam Hilzer.

Police believe Salazar is "armed and dangerous." They ask the public to avoid approaching Salazar and instead call 9-1-1.

"For someone that is capable of doing this, they’re capable of doing it to anyone," said Adam Hilzer.

AJ’s family is throwing him a birthday party complete with a balloon release, lantern release, and Pluckers — where AJ, who "loved food," had his 16th birthday.

Adam Hilzer says his son also loved football and his friends. "He has hundreds of friends, hundreds literally," he explained.

He says they are responsible for most of the decorations on AJ’s grave. Other trinkets he says belonged to AJ. A Mother’s Day gift AJ never got to give sits at his gravesite. "I found it in his room." Adam Hilzer cried.

When AJ turned 18 he hoped to join the Navy "like his grandpa. He wanted to see the world." Adam Hilzer said.

AJ was murdered in his father’s Round Rock neighborhood. Adam Hilzer now keeps a memorial in his front yard. Each night he lights candles in his son's honor.

"It’ll be there until we catch Raymond," he said.