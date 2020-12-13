Round Rock family, police continue search for suspect in teen's death

On a warm December Sunday, Adam Hilzer sits near a makeshift memorial in his Round Rock front yard. There, teddy bears, candles, a photograph, handwritten notes -- even a necklace honor his late son Adam “AJ” Hilzer.

“I light this every night, every night for him,” Hilzer said of the candles. Adding “I will continue until we find the person that did this.”

Round Rock police believe Adam, 17, was fatally stabbed by Raymond Salazar Jr. on September 25. Approximately three months later, the 18-year-old Georgetown man remains on the run.

“I don’t like it that he’s out. But it’s gotta be eating on him really hard for what he’s done. I do know he’s looking over his shoulder every step he takes, and that’s some comfort to me.” said Hilzer.

Police believe Salazar fatally stabbed Adam on Rawhide Loop, about a block from Hilzer’s home. “You always say ‘I don’t know what I would do if you weren’t with me.’ It’s true. We don’t, we don’t know what to do.” cried Hilzer.

Hilzer remembers Adam as outgoing, athletic, and loving. He loved music and fishing.

Police say Salazar is wanted for “deadly conduct” in an unrelated case. “I’m still afraid he’s gonna do this again,” said Hilzer.

As the months pass, and candles burn, Hilzer is asking anyone with information on Salazar to come forward. “Somebody's gotta see him. Somebody's gotta know him.”

Round Rock police ask anyone with information on Salazar to contact Detective Patrick Turck at pturk@roundrocktexas.gov or 512-218-7048.

