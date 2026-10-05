Two arrested after $628K cocaine bust at Laredo port of entry

The Brief CBP officers seized 47 pounds of cocaine valued at over $628,000 during a border inspection at Laredo's Juarez-Lincoln Bridge. A Mexican woman and a U.S. citizen were arrested after canine and scanner checks uncovered 18 drug packages hidden in their vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations is leading the probe, though specific criminal charges for the suspects have not yet been released.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $628,000 worth of cocaine during a vehicle inspection at the Laredo Port of Entry.

Details of the Laredo cocaine bust

What we know:

The drug seizure occurred on Sept. 30 at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

According to CBP, a border patrol officer referred a 35-year-old Mexican woman driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue and her passenger, a 30-year-old U.S. male citizen, for a secondary inspection. After a canine inspection and a nonintrusive inspection system examination, officers found 18 packages containing 47.06 pounds of suspected cocaine inside the vehicle.

CBP officers found 18 packages containing 47.06 pounds of cocaine in the vehicle.

The agency said the narcotics had an estimated street value of $628,458.

CBP seized the cocaine and the vehicle as both occupants were arrested.

What they're saying:

Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the seizure.

"This seizure demonstrates the dedication and vigilance of our officers at the Laredo Port of Entry. U.S. Customs and Border Protection remains committed to safeguarding our communities by preventing dangerous narcotics from entering the country," said Port Director Albert Flores in a statement.

What's next:

CBP did not provide additional information about potential charges.