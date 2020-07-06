Two arrested after Cedar Park police recover hundreds of stolen items

A couple in rural Travis County was arrested after the Cedar Park Police Department recovered hundreds of stolen items from their trailer.

Addison Mullins, 27, has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and two counts of Burglary of a Building and Richard Orr, 33, has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and one count of Burglary of a Building.

The couple was taken to the Travis County Jail and Cedar Park police say further charges are pending.

Cedar Park police say that a local burglary victim came to them on June 30 and told them he had found his stolen tools on LetGo, an app that allows users to buy and sell with other users. A sting was set up to buy back the items and CPPD's organized crime unit confirmed they were the stolen tools.

Cedar Park police say it became clear those involved were the same couple they had been tracking for a month in relation to several other burglaries in the area.

A search warrant was executed on a home in a rural part of Travis County on June 30 where police say they found tens of thousands of dollars in stolen items being stored, including electronics, jewelry, clothing, antiques, bikes, tools and much more.

Cedar Park police say the investigation shows that the pair mainly targeted apartment complex storage units and that they are working with other law enforcement agencies across Texas due to the number of items recovered. They also say there are items that could solve some cases dating as far back as 2015.

Anyone with information or questions regarding the recovered property can call Detective Anthony Bridgewater at 512-260-4886.