Two female powerhouses from LA and Vallejo will rock the Super Bowl

Aside from Canadian artist known as 'The Weeknd,' who will be performing the halftime show at this Sunday's 2021 Super Bowl, two female powerhouses from California will also grace the stage when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida.

The nation's youngest National Youth Poet Laureate and arguably most popular young poet, 22-year-old poet Amanda Gorman, was asked to recite some original words at the big game.

NPR reports her new poem will honor three Americans — Los Angeles educator Trimaine Davis, Florida nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Pittsburgh-based James Martin, a Marine veteran who volunteers with the Wounded Warrior Project — for their work during the coronavirus pandemic. The three have also been named honorary captains for the Super Bowl by the NFL.

And Vallejo’s own H.E.R., aka Gabriella Wilson, will be singing "America the Beautiful" to kick off the game, the NFL announced.

She's known for hits including "Focus," "Best Part," and "Could’ve Been." Last year, she was nominated for five awards at the Grammy's including for Album of the Year for "I Used to Know Her" and Song of the Year for "Hard Place."