8 people involved in two-vehicle crash near Lady Bird Lake

Eight people were involved in a two-vehicle crash in the early hours of New Year's Day near Lady Bird Lake.

Fire and EMS responded to the scene at E. Riverside Drive and Alameda Drive at 1:16 a.m. Jan. 1 where two vehicles had crashed.

Initially five people were reported involved, but that number was expanded to eight by 3 a.m.

Four adults were transported to area hospitals: one to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, one to South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries, and two to South Austin Medical Center with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Four others had minor injuries and refused EMS transport to the hospital.