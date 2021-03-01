TX State Rep. files bill to rename part of I-35 in Austin 'Steve Adler Public Restroom Highway'

Republican Texas State Representative Bryan Slaton has filed a bill in the Texas House of Representatives asking that a portion of I-35 in Austin be renamed the Steve Adler Public Restroom Highway.

The portion Slaton is asking to be renamed is the area between 4th Street and 11th Street where those experiencing homelessness reside.

Slaton, who represents House District 2, says in a news release that "since the legislature has made it clear it intends to rename some highways and bridges this session, I think it's imperative that we start with a highway that truly recognizes the contributions of (Austin) Mayor Adler."

The homeless crisis in Austin and how local leaders have dealt with the issue is a highly debated topic. Austin City Council has called a special election in May for eight propositions including the homeless camping ban.

Proposition B will reinstate the homeless camping ban that the council repealed in 2019 and also limit panhandling to specific hours of the day.

The City of Austin also recently voted to purchase a Candlewood Suites for the price of $9.5 million to turn into permanent housing for the homeless. Residents and business owners in the area say they're all for housing Austin's homeless but they feel putting them in the Northwest Austin hotel will cause more problems for those already living in the community.