TxDOT gets federal approval on I-35 expansion plan

A plan to expand I-35 through Downtown Austin has taken a big step forward.

On Monday, TxDOT got federal approval of its environmental impact statement (EIS) for the Capital Express Central project.

"We are just very excited. We got to this point. A lot of work ahead of us," said TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson.

With that green light, construction on the eight-mile, $4.5 billion revamp of I-35 through Austin could start as soon as next year. It would increase the overall number of lanes between US 290 East and SH 71—including free HOV lanes.

"So the upper decks up near the UT area will be removed, the elevated sections downtown will be removed and all put below the current roadway or the frontage roads," said Ferguson.

Pedestrian and bike paths would also be added, including one over Lady Bird Lake.

"It's an exciting opportunity," said Trail Conservancy CEO Heidi Anderson.

In light of concerns about the impact on park land, Anderson says she’s pleased with the final plan.

"I think we're still in conversations about some tree mitigation, some exact details for park land improvements, the specifics about trail detours," said Anderson. "And some of that has to be decided in some ways in real time as we understand the realities again, of what the project will mean."

While this project as a whole now has the green light to go forward, there are still quite a few major elements of the proposal which are still not yet a done deal.

"We've been working very closely with the city on really reconnecting the east and the west side of I-35. And one of the things that's probably would be the most visible are the cap-and-stitch proposals or the deck plazas. And we're working with the city to where we could incorporate those designs," said Ferguson.

The catch? The City of Austin and the University of Texas would have to foot the bill for those elements, with Mayor Watson saying in a statement Monday: "Our challenge now is to find a creative way to pay for this."

The mayor also acknowledged opposition to the plan over the potential effect on neighborhoods, businesses and the environment, while expressing support for the plan, saying: "There is no project of this nature and scope that can be perfect. But it will be a great improvement."

"I-35 hasn't been expanded to any degree in this area since the mid-1970s and the population has just exploded," said Ferguson. "And our goal is to keep the interstate traffic on the interstate and let the city streets operate how they should be operating."

The project now moves to the final design and review stage. If all goes to plan, it’s slated to be done in 2032.