U-Haul full of APD officer, family's belongings stolen in South Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating after a U-Haul was stolen Saturday from a recent APD academy graduate.

The new officer and his family had just moved from Arizona and had all their belongings in a U-Haul in South Austin. However, on Saturday morning, someone stole the 15-foot box truck.

APD is looking for a truck like the one pictured below with Arizona plates AH-55423. APD says anyone with information on the location of the truck should call 911.

APD has shared that the family has received an outpouring of donations from the community, including replacement clothes, furniture and a new crib for their expected newborn.

