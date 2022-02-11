4 dead in 48 hours from motorcycle crashes on Austin roads

It was a deadly 48 hours for motorcycle riders on Austin roadways.

Since Wednesday four people have died in a motorcycle crash, three happened within the span of nine hours.

"Some of them happened during the day and some of them happened at night, but they were all on major roadways and well-lit areas," said Captain Christa Stedman with Austin-Travis County EMS.

The first deadly crash happened Wednesday on Mopac near William Cannon. The next, Thursday afternoon along I-35, which resulted in both the upper deck and lower deck of the northbound lanes being shut down.

The other two crashes happened on Ed Bluestein Boulevard and research Boulevard.

Alongside the deaths, Austin-Travis County EMS reported a total of 11 motorcycle crashes within 72 hours, a number which draws concern.

"You kinda expect to see an increase in motorcycle crashes when we have things like Rott Rally in town, but that’s not where we are right now, it’s just a regular week it’s just been a regular Wednesday and Thursday," said Captain Stedman.

Last year was the deadliest year on Austin roadways, in general, as the city saw 120 deaths — an increase from 2020, which totaled 93.

With these recent deadly motorcycle crashes, EMS is worried the trend is still on the rise.

"If this week is any indication that it may be on the rise, it’s something the public really needs to be mindful of."

Austin Travis County EMS is urging both riders and drivers to be extra cautious when on the roadways in order to avoid these types of deadly crashes.

"Make sure you’re checking those blind spots because motorcycles can be in those areas. Make sure you’re leaving plenty of distance between you and a motorcycle rider and just a general awareness of where things are around you," said Captain Stedman.

They’re also stressing motorcycle riders wear their helmets and other protective gear.

