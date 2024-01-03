Texas ranked No. 1 for growth in nation, report says

For the third consecutive year, Texas is at the top of the U-Haul Growth Index.

According to U-Haul, Florida ranks right behind Texas at No. 2, and is followed by North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

U-Haul calculates growth states by each state’s net gain, or loss, of one-way equipment from customer transactions in a calendar year.

The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled from more than 2.5 million one-way U-Haul truck, trailer and U-Box moving container transactions that occur annually across the U.S. and Canada.

"While one-way transactions in 2023 remained below the record-breaking levels we witnessed immediately following the pandemic, we continued to see many of the same geographical trends from U-Haul customers moving between states," said John "J.T." Taylor, U-Haul International president.

Texas is the No. 1 growth state for the sixth time in eight years (2016-18 and 2021-23) and has ranked no lower than second on the U-Haul Growth Index throughout that stretch, according to U-Haul.

DIY movers arriving in Texas accounted for 50.4% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in and out of Texas (49.6% departures) to keep it the leading growth state.

