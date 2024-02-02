U.S. airstrikes in Syria: Military launches retaliatory air assault after drone strike

The U.S. military has launched an air assault on dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militia.

This is in retaliation to for the drone strike launched by the Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps that killed three U.S. troops in Jordan last weekend.

In a statement, President Joe Biden said, "Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing."

He adds, "we do not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But to all those who seek to do us harm: we will respond."

U.S. Central Commands says:

"At 4:00 p.m. (EST) Feb. 02, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups. U.S. military forces struck more than 85 targets, with numerous aircraft to include long-range bombers flown from United States. The airstrikes employed more than 125 precision munitions. The facilities that were struck included command and control operations centers, intelligence centers, rockets, and missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicle storages, and logistics and munition supply chain facilities of militia groups and their IRGC sponsors who facilitated attacks against U.S. and Coalition forces."

The strikes come just hours after President Biden and other top defense leaders went to the dignified transfer ceremony for the fallen soldiers.