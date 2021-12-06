U.S. Capitol 'Lectern Guy' gets permission to travel for holidays

Adam Johnson just cut a deal with prosecutors and now he wants permission to travel for the Christmas holiday.

In a motion just filed, Johnson explains his bond conditions limit his travel around Florida. His attorney, Dan Eckhart, writes Johnson wants to visit his father on Christmas Eve in Miami and his in-law in Pensacola with his wife and five children.

He explains his in-law his been in poor health and has had multiple surgeries. He is asking the judge for permission to spend time with both.

It's the same judge who last month scolded Johnson and called his actions during the Capitol Riot "clownish behavior" and weak-minded enough to "follow a lie and do what you did," the judge said.

A pro-Trump protester, later identified as Adam Johnson, carries the lectern of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi through the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building. (Photo by Win McNamee / Getty Images)

PREVIOUS: Capitol Riot 'Lectern Guy' pleads guilty; could face 6 months in prison

Johnson is the Manatee County man seen in a now-infamous picture. Federal prosecutors say he was caught walking off with speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern and posing with it during the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

After his arrest, a federal judge in Tampa allowed him out on bond with conditions.

In a virtual hearing in a Washington DC courtroom last month, he pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building; the rest of the charges against him were dropped by prosecutors.

But Johnson’s focus right now is spending time with his family for Christmas. The prosecutor did not object to Johnson traveling around Florida and the DC judge recently granted it, which means Johnson will get to spend precious time with his family before he faces his punishment in a couple of months.

As part of his plea agreement, Johnson is facing up to six months in prison and a $500 fine. His sentencing is set for February.

Advertisement

RELATED: New documents show Lakeland woman's alleged involvement in Capitol riot