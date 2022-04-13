U-Haul offering 30 days of self-storage to Bell County tornado victims
BELL COUNTY, Texas - U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage to those impacted by the EF-3 tornado that ripped through the Salado area Tuesday.
The company is also offering free usage of U-Box containers. U-Haul says they will deliver the containers to Central Texas homes in need at no cost.
High wind speeds and hail damaged numerous buildings and homes across Bell and Williamson Counties. U-Haul says accessibility to local storage can assist the community's recovery and rebuilding after this natural disaster.
"As our neighbors begin the process of cleaning up, we want to provide them with a secure place to store their possessions," stated Matthew McMillan, U-Haul Area District Vice President of Central Texas. "These storms have left destruction behind. Those in need can give us a call and receive a storage unit or U-Box container for their belongings free for one month."
U-Haul also has a variety of boxes and other moving supplies available to those in need. The free supplies are available on a first-come, first-serve basis for a limited time at participating locations.
Those in need of boxes may also utilize U-Haul's ‘Take it, Leave it’ program. The program includes an area in-store where customers can drop off used boxes in good condition, and other community members can access those boxes at no cost. U-Haul asks that anyone with reusable boxes considers dropping them off at the nearest U-Haul store location.
The following U-Haul locations are participating in the disaster relief program that includes 30 days of free self-storage:
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Midway
- Address: 3914 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, TX 76502
- Phone: (254) 727-7216
U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Temple
- Address: 215 SW H K Dodgen Loop, Temple, TX 76502
- Phone: (254) 770-3001
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Centex
- Address: 3501 E. Central TX Expressway, Killeen, TX 76543
- Phone: (254) 699-8334
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Killeen
- Address: 102 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, TX 76541
- Phone: (254) 526-9626
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Twin Creek
- Address: 1507 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Killeen, TX 76543
- Phone: (254) 532-3001
For more information on U-Haul's disaster relief program, or to arrange free self-storage, contact one of the above listed locations.
