23 people hurt in Bell County after tornado touches down

Tornadoes touched down earlier this week in northwest Williamson County sweeping into Bell County.

FOX 7 Austin's Zack Shields says the path started north of Florence and then it ended up finishing over a lake no less north of Salado.

According to Bell County Judge David Blackburn, many structures in Salado were destroyed. At least 23 people were hurt and at least 12 of them were taken to the hospital. At least one person was in critical condition, says FOX Weather. No one has been reported missing in relation to the severe weather.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) says field response personnel are on the ground supporting local officials in impacted communities.

TDEM is also encouraging those with damaged homes or businesses due to the severe weather to submit an online damage assessment survey using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT).

Viewers sent in video of tornadoes in Bell County, including this video from Steven Diechmann which shows a tornado rotating in the sky near Salado. The video shows a fairly clear funnel between the dark clouds and the ground.

Diechmann also sent in video of damage in the Hidden Springs subdivision near Salado. Tree limbs, branches and debris are scattered everywhere. The video also appears to show two structures that sustained damage from the tornado.

Tom Madden sent in this video near Salado which shows a tornado off in the distance stretching from the dark clouds in the sky to the ground and trees below.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Central Texas severe weather: Tornadoes, hail in Bell, Williamson Counties

Viewers share photos, videos during severe weather in Central Texas

Tornado victims still rebuilding, ADRN launches fundraising effort

Daylight reveals scope of damage left behind in wake of severe weather

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter