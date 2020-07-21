Expand / Collapse search

Umlauf Sculpture Garden says museum was broken into, items stolen and art vandalized

By
Published 
Austin
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Umlauf Sculpture Garden & Museum says there was a break-in Monday night. Multiple windows were broken, items were stolen and art was vandalized, according to the museum.

(Umlauf Sculpture Garden)

The museum is asking anyone with information to reach out to them or to the Austin Police Department.

(Umlauf Sculpture Garden)

The museum says that as they have been closed throughout the month, the break-in is devastating financially as they are a nonprofit. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP FOR YOUR MOBILE DEVICE

(Umlauf Sculpture Garden)

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Anyone wishing to support the museum can help by donating, becoming a sculpture sponsor, becoming a member, purchasing advance admission, or shopping in the museum store.

Exploring Umlauf

It's a local art destination that's a perfect harmony of art and nature. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets a look at upcoming events at Umlauf Sculpture Garden &amp; Museum.

FOX 7 Austin's Destiny Chance will have more on this at 9&10 p.m.