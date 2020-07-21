Umlauf Sculpture Garden says museum was broken into, items stolen and art vandalized

The Umlauf Sculpture Garden & Museum says there was a break-in Monday night. Multiple windows were broken, items were stolen and art was vandalized, according to the museum.

The museum is asking anyone with information to reach out to them or to the Austin Police Department.

The museum says that as they have been closed throughout the month, the break-in is devastating financially as they are a nonprofit.

Anyone wishing to support the museum can help by donating, becoming a sculpture sponsor, becoming a member, purchasing advance admission, or shopping in the museum store.

FOX 7 Austin's Destiny Chance will have more on this at 9&10 p.m.