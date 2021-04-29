Understanding Austin’s ballot: Prop G

On Saturday's ballot along with seven other propositions, is Proposition G. It asks if the city charter should be amended to add an additional geographic city council district.

Supporters of Prop G see this as a great opportunity to add more representation on the dais, as the city of Austin continues to grow.

However, also on the ballot is the strong-mayor form of governance proposal. At first, these two propositions were grouped together, but now they are separate. This means that if Prop F were to not pass, and Prop G does pass, Austin could still add an 11th council member, with a voting mayor.

While council member Greg Casar has spoken in support of passing Prop G, this undoubtedly could increase the chances for gridlock, long meetings, and ties during voting sessions, that's if strong-mayor is defeated but Prop G passes. This is due to the odd number on the dais becoming even, at 12.

Election Day is May 1.