Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard arrested for alleged assault

University of Texas at Austin men's basketball head coach Chris Beard was arrested early this morning, TMZ confirms.

Austin police say it started with a disturbance call in West Austin around 12:15 a.m. Monday.

Investigators arrested the 49-year-old, and he was booked into the Travis County Jail around 4:18 a.m. for ‘assault family violence/strangulation', which is a third-degree felony.

The University of Texas said in a statement, "The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process."

No other details were immediately available.

