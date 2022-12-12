Expand / Collapse search

Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard arrested for alleged assault

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
College Basketball
FOX 7 Austin
Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard looks on during the second half of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Madison Square Garden on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas - University of Texas at Austin men's basketball head coach Chris Beard was arrested early this morning, TMZ confirms.

Austin police say it started with a disturbance call in West Austin around 12:15 a.m. Monday.

Investigators arrested the 49-year-old, and he was booked into the Travis County Jail around 4:18 a.m. for ‘assault family violence/strangulation', which is a third-degree felony.

The University of Texas said in a statement, "The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process."

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.