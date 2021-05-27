US flags placed on Arlington National Cemetery headstones in honor of Memorial Day

Thousands of service members will place American flags on over 260,000 headstones at Arlington National Cemetery Thursday as part of their Memorial Day remembrance celebrations.

The tradition of the joint service "Flags-In" ceremony has taken place at Arlington National Cemetery for more than 50 years and should take about four hours to complete.

Arlington National Cemetery (FILE)

Service members from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Soldiers, the U.S. Marine Corps Ceremonial and Guard Company, U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard, U.S Air Force Honor Guard, and the U.S. Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard. Members of the National Capital Region Honor Guardswill also take part.

The small, U.S. flags will also be placed at the bottom of approximately 7,000 niche rows in the cemetery’s Columbarium Courts and Niche Walls to honor every individual laid to rest at the cemetery.

