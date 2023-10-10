USPS releases its holiday deadlines for packages, cards

article

The United States Postal Office has released its 2023 Christmas shipping deadlines for packages and cards.

The postal service says you should try to get your packages in the mail by the following deadlines to make sure they arrive at their destination by Dec. 25.

For shipping within the United States (excluding Hawaii):

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

For packages to Hawaii, the deadlines are the same aside from Priority Mail, which would also be a Dec. 16 deadline.

For Air/Army Post Office, Fleet Post Office, or Diplomatic Post Office, there are the following deadlines:

USPS Ground Advantage — Nov. 6

First-Class Mail — Dec. 9

Priority Mail — Dec. 9

Priority Mail Express Military Service — Dec. 15*

For international shipping, it will vary by destination. You can click here for more information on international shipping.

The USPS also announced on Tuesday that there will be no surcharge during "peak" holiday shipping times.

If you need to get something shipping by Christmas, you might want to consider shipping ahead of the deadlines.

In recent years, FOX 9 has reported on the struggles the postal service has faced making on-time delivery, particularly in the south metro. Just last week, Rep. Angie Craig wrote a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, urging him to take steps to handle USPS problems in the Lakeville and Farmington areas.

Last year, during the holidays, FOX 9 heard from a father who had his holiday spoiled when his packages didn't arrive for Christmas – along with no receiving any mail for nine days.