UT Austin to receive $612K for additional mental health resources

UT Austin will be receiving over $600,000 in a federal grant to help provide additional mental health resources.

The $612,378 grant will support partnerships between local schools and institutions of higher education that are training counselors, social workers, psychologists, and other mental health professionals to provide school-based services, says U.S. Sen John Cornyn's office.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Education’s Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration program, which was recently authorized by Cornyn’s Safer Communities Act signed into law after the mass shooting in Uvalde that killed 19 children and two teachers.

"No parent should fear for the safety of their student when they drop them off at school, and no student should be afraid when they walk into the classroom," said Sen. Cornyn. "In the aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, I’m grateful that meaningful solutions are starting to be delivered through this funding to prevent violence, provide training to school personnel and students, and hire additional mental health professionals in Texas schools."

According to Cornyn's office, the legislation addresses specific concerns that have led to recent mass shootings, including the need for additional mental health services and school safety resources.