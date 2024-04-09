Cars stolen from UT Austin parking lot, suspects sought: UTPD

The University of Texas at Austin Police Department is looking for two suspects they say are connected to overnight car thefts.

Just before 2 a.m. on April 9, UTPD officers responded to the Development Office Building in the 2900 block of N I-35 where two UT-affiliated victims reported their cars had been stolen from the parking lot.

Officers were able to find the vehicles but are looking for two suspects.

Suspect 1 is described as a white or Hispanic male wearing a gray hoodie and dark jeans. Suspect 2 is described as a Black or Hispanic female wearing a black shirt and orange shorts.

UTPD detectives are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.