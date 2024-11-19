UT Austin kicks off annual holiday light show

The Brief UT Austin kicked off its annual holiday light show The Longhorn Lights will be featured along The Drag on Guadalupe Light show will run nightly from 5-10 p.m. until Jan. 1



UT Austin kicked off its annual holiday light show by lighting up dozens of heritage oak trees and the UT tower. It's the second year the lights will be featured along The Drag on Guadalupe.

A light show countdown at UT Austin illuminates 24 heritage oak trees for the holiday season. The trees are covered in burnt orange and white lights along Guadalupe Street between 21st and 24th Streets.

"It is something special for campus. We want to do this while students are still here to help them to enjoy it as we move into Thanksgiving and finals. It is also for the city, so we really hope the city of Austin will come by and enjoy it," said University of Texas at Austin President Jay Hartzell.

Thousands showed up for the festivities in the courtyard of UT Austin campus. There were long lines for free donuts and cider, an up-close and personal view of Bevo the Longhorn, and performances by the band and cheerleaders.

"This is my third year as a UT student, and they just started it last year, but to me, it already feels like a tradition," says UT Austin student Brody Sindt.

The light show is called "The lights of Texas are upon you" and will feature music selections played by the Longhorn band.

The production has grown significantly compared to last year.

"There are more lights, and I think a few more trees, so we are trying to expand it, and we always learn as we tweak it so a little bit bigger party," says Hartzell.

"I'm super excited for it. I’m a huge fan of Christmas, Christmas is my favorite holiday, so I’m really excited for it," says UT Austin student Maheen Tharwani.

For the first time, players from the UT Austin football team were able to kick off the light show by pulling the switch for the first light show of the season.

"That is an important part of the school spirit and bringing all parts of it together right. This isn't just we are going to play some Christmas songs, the band is involved, the football team is involved, the student body is involved. I think that is a big part of what makes it special," says Sindt.

The light show will run nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. through January 1.