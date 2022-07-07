MoveOutATX offering multiple donation locations, free furniture market during West Campus move-out

Move out season is upon students living in West Campus near the University of Texas at Austin, and one organization is aiming to create a more sustainable way for students to get rid of unwanted items.

MoveOutATX is a partnership between the City of Austin, UT Office of Sustainability and the UT New Student Services Off-Campus Initiative. It was created to combat the amount of items being disposed of during the July move out period in West Campus.

Some of the group's goals include moving closer towards Austin's Zero Waste Goal, decrease clean-up costs for property managers, help increase used donations, encourage student to reuse, resell and donate unwanted materials and more.

This year, MoveOutATX will not only be providing six pop-up donation locations across West Campus, they will also be putting on a Free Furniture Market.

Six donation locations will be available daily July 28-31 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Locations can be found here.

Any member of the community can donate gently used items, not just students. Items accepted include furniture, housewares, electronics, clothing, arts and crafts supplies, nonperishable food items, toiletries and cleaning items.

For the first time, MoveOutATX will put on a free furniture market at Charles Alan Wright Fields, located at 51st St. and Guadalupe. It will be open daily Jule 28-31 from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

MoveOutATX says items will arrive throughout the day and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those attending and getting furniture from the market should be able to load and transport items themselves. Items can only be picked up from the Free Furniture Market, not any of the donation sites.

The organization is asking for volunteers to help at the donation locations and the market. Shifts will be two hours and 45 minutes long.

To learn more, click here.