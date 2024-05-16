String of vehicle burglaries in Kyle; police investigating

Kyle police are asking for the public's help as they investigate a string of vehicle burglaries that happened earlier this month.

Investigators say the burglaries happened overnight May 2 to 3 in the Post Oak Subdivision.

So far, police do not know who committed the crimes or the make or model of the vehicle involved, but they're hoping someone in the neighborhood might have caught it on camera.

If you have video surveillance that captured any of the burglaries or attempted burglaries in the subdivision, you can submit your video here.