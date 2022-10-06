UT Austin students join nationwide walkout for abortion, transgender rights

Over 100 UT Austin students across many undergraduate and graduate disciplines left class Thursday to rally for abortion and transgender rights.

Students left class starting at 11 a.m. and gathered at the West Mall to call on the university to meet demands laid out by the UT Coalition for Reproductive Justice and Rights.

The demands include placing emergency contraceptive vending machines on campus, protecting the first amendment right of free speech for reproductive justice student organizations and groups, and working with University Health Services to expand resources and education around reproductive health.

Multiple volunteer deputy registrars will also be at the rally helping UT students register to vote ahead of November’s midterm election.

Students from several undergraduate and graduate programs will be joining in, including from the School of Law, LBJ School of Public Affairs, Dell Medical School, Cockrell School of Engineering, Steve Hicks School of Social Work, and the School of Architecture.

Several other organizations will rally alongside the students, including the Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, Jane's Due Process, the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Austin, If/When/How, Lawyering for Reproductive Justice, OUTLaw, Emergency Contraception 4 All, Asian Desi Pacific Islander American Collective, Underpaid (UT Grad Student Union), and the Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT).

The UT Austin rally is part of the Day of Student Action for Reproductive Justice, a nationwide walkout across 44 university campuses in 25 states for students to call for changes and take action to protect their rights to bodily autonomy.

Collectively, these events will be: