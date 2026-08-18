Man arrested for peering into windows near UT Austin's West Campus

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The Brief A man was arrested by the Austin Police Department for peering into windows The incidents were first reported near UT Austin's West Campus on August 6 and 7 APD arrested the man for peering into a window on August 17



A man was arrested for peering into windows near UT Austin's West Campus this month.

The backstory:

According to UTPD, during the overnight hours of August 6 and 7, officers responded to five reports of a man peering into windows and trying to make contact with residents near San Gabriel Street and 21st Street as well as San Gabriel Street and 23rd Street.

On August 17, the Austin Police Department arrested 35-year-old Colton Banks during a call to the 1900 block of San Gabriel Street for peering into a window.

He was booked into the Travis County Jail for disorderly conduct — window peeping and possession of a dangerous drug.