Man steals UT maintenance vehicle; suspect at-large: UTPD

The University of Texas at Austin police are searching for a man who stole a university maintenance vehicle on Thursday (4/11) morning.

Around 11 a.m., UT police officers responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 1200 block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Witnesses say a man drove away from the scene in a university maintenance vehicle.

Police canvassed the area but could not find the stolen vehicle

Later that afternoon, UTPD says they were able to find the vehicle, which was returned to the appropriate university department. Police still have not found the suspect.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community, but they are still looking for the suspect.

He is described as:

White male

35-40 years old

Last seen wearing a red, short-sleeved t-shirt and khaki pants.

If you have any information about this crime, please call 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.