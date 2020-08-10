UTPD assist Austin police with aggravated robbery arrest

The University of Texas at Austin Police Department assisted the Austin Police Department with the arrest of an aggravated robbery suspect near campus.

UTPD says around 3:40 p.m. Monday, officers heard APD release the description of a suspect in an aggravated robbery that had occurred minutes before in the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street.

Officers found a person matching that description near I-35 and Manor Road near The University of Texas Child Development Center and detained them until APD arrived. APD officers then arrested the suspect for aggravated robbery.

UTPD says both the suspect and the victim in this case are not affiliated with the university.

APD is actively investigating this incident, and anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 3-1-1.

