Uvalde school shooting: Where things stand 3 years later

Saturday marks 3 years since the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

On May 24, 2022, 19 children and two teachers were killed when an 18-year-old gunman entered the school's campus and opened fire inside a fourth grade classroom.

Uvalde School Shooting Victims

19 Robb Elementary students were killed in the shooting.

Xavier Javier Lopez, 10

Amerie Jo Garza, 10

Uziyah Garcia, 8

Rojelio Torres, 10

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10

Nevaeh Bravo, 10

Makenna Lee Elrod, 10

Eliahana 'Elijah Cruz' Torres, 10

Eliana 'Ellie' Garcia, 9

Alithia Ramirez, 10

Jacklyn "Jackie" Cazares, 9

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10

Jailah Nicole Silguero, 11

Jose Flores Jr, 10

Alexandria "Lexi" Aniyah Rubio, 10

Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, 10

Tess "Tessy" Marie Mata, 10

Maranda Gail Mathis, 11

Layla Salazar, 10

Fourth-grade co-teachers 48-year-old Irma Garcia and 44-year-old Eva Mireles were also killed. Family members said at the time both died trying to protect their students.

What's next:

A public candlelight vigil, organized by family members of the victims, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Uvalde Amphitheatre.

A private event will be held earlier in the night.

Uvalde Department of Justice Report

In 2024, the Department of Justice released a nearly 600-page report detailing the ‘cascading failures’ by law enforcement on May 24, 2022.

Nearly 400 law enforcement officials responded to the campus, but waited for 77 minutes before entering the classroom and confronting the 18-year-old shooter.

The police response included nearly 150 U.S. Border Patrol agents and 91 state police officials, as well as school and city police. While dozens of officers stood in the hallway trying to figure out what to do, students inside the classroom called 911 on cellphones, begging for help, and desperate parents who had gathered outside the building pleaded with officers to go in. A tactical team eventually entered the classroom and killed the shooter.

The report talked about the vast array of problems from failed communication and leadership, to the inadequate training and technology used by police.

A private investigator hired by the city cleared Uvalde city police of missteps.

Austin-based investigator Jesse Prado presented his findings in March 2024.

Prado stated the department did not commit any wrongdoing or violate any policy.

Uvalde shooting charges

Adrian Gonzales (left) and Pete Arredondo (right)

Former Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo and school police officer Adrian Gonzales are the only two members of law enforcement to face charges in connection to the shooting.

Arredondo and Gonzales were both indicted in July 2024 on multiple counts of child endangerment.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

Arrendondo, the incident commander, has said he believes he was "scapegoated" for his role in the response.

In December, a Texas judge refused to throw out the criminal charges against the former school police chief.

Both Arrendondo and Gonzales are scheduled to go to trial in October, according to the Associated Press.

Uvalde reaches settlement with families

This April, Uvalde City Council unanimously approved a settlement with families affected by the Robb Elementary School shooting.

The passage came 11 months after the families announced they agreed to a $2 million settlement with the city.

Attorneys representing the 19 families of the victims said at the time they were accepting the city insurance payment because the families did not want to hurt the financial status of the city they live in.

As a part of the agreement, city leaders promised higher standards and "enhanced training" for current and future police. The city will also build a memorial to the victims and offer resources to support mental health.

The city will also pay for the upkeep of the children's graves.

The Uvalde Strong Act

A bill dubbed the ‘Uvalde Strong Act’ passed the Texas Legislature earlier this week.

Texas House Rep. Don McLaughlin, who was mayor of Uvalde at the time of the attack and has been actively seeking change to law enforcement policy since, says the bill would correct problems with training that led to police hesitancy in the shooting .

The bill would require officers and school officials to meet annually for active shooter response plan development. It also increases officer training specifically for school shooter responses at primary and secondary school campuses.

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign the bill into law.