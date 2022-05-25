Texas school shooting: H-E-B to commit $500K, launch donation campaign

H-E-B says it is committing $500,000 to help those impacted by the mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school that left 21 people dead, including 19 children and two teachers.

In addition to the $500,000, H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda customers can also contribute by making monetary donations in store at the register for $1, $3, $5, $50, or $100 or at checkout in Curbside and Home Delivery orders.

Monetary gifts will go into the Spirit of Giving Fund, a 501c3 nonprofit H-E-B created in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and the Sutherland Springs tragedy, says H-E-B. Additional donations to support the fund can be made online.

All funds collected from the donation campaign and gifted to the Spirit of Giving Fund will benefit the victims and families of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, says H-E-B.

H‑E‑B stores in the area and Mobile Kitchens will also provide meals, supplies, and other resources to community support centers, first responders, and the local school district, and the chain says it will work closely with nonprofit organizations providing critical aid to those in need.

The company says it will also provide crisis counselors to support H-E-B Partners and neighbors grieving throughout the community.

Tuesday's mass shooting is the deadliest shooting at a U.S. school since 20 children and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut in 2012.