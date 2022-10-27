Expand / Collapse search
Uvalde shooting victims' families attend DPS meeting

Uvalde, Texas School Shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - State leaders are getting an update on the investigations into the massacre that killed 21 people in Uvalde.

More people are resigning ahead of the meeting including both school administrators and public safety officials.

The head of the Texas Rangers has left the Department of Public Safety amid an investigation into the response to the shooting as well.

The families of the Robb Elementary victims will be at the meeting today with Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez.

On the agenda for the meeting is an update from the DPS director.

