'Valentine's Day special' to turn in your ex offered in Hays County

For many, Valentine’s Day is a time to show your sweetheart how much you love them. But for others, it’s a day that brings back bad memories, of bad exes.

"Somewhere deep down, somebody is probably thinking. How could I have gotten even with that ex?" said Sgt. Jeff Jordan, who serves as Hays County Crime Stoppers’ executive director.

Hays County Crime Stoppers posted a video on social media, spreading the word about their "Valentine’s Day Special."

"Let us help you on Valentine's Day," said Warrant Officer Dan Pruett with the Kyle Police Department.

"Do you have an ex-Valentine with outstanding warrants," the video asks. "Let us help make that certain someone have a Valentine’s Day they will never forget.

The tongue-in-cheek offer starts with "a set of limited-edition diamond-studded platinum bracelets" (handcuffs), "free chauffeured transportation in a luxurious sporty ride" (police unit), "stay in luxurious five-star accommodations" (jail cell), even a "professional photo session" (mugshot).

Crime Stoppers noted there’s no limit on referrals.

"I had one young lady come up to me, and she said, ‘hey, I don't really have an ex that has one, but what if I have a friend that has an ex with a warrant?’" said Pruett. "They’re definitely eligible for that special."

This is the third year Hays County has done the V-Day special. The posts are a way to share some seasonal humor, while highlighting the important work Crime Stoppers does.

"My ex called and said, you're talking about me? I said, absolutely not," said Pruett.