Van transporting 16 dogs from Austin crashes in Wisconsin

A cargo van containing 16 dogs from Austin crashed on its way to an Wisconsin animal shelter on New Year's Eve, says the Big Bend Fire Department (BBFD).

BBFD responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 43 just north of State Trunk Highway 164 around 8 a.m.

The 16 dogs inside the van were checked out and had no apparent injuries. The van's driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Washington County Humane Society responded to the crash and transported all 16 dogs back to their facility.

BBFD says that the cause of the crash is under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department.

