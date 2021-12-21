APA! staff save two cats poisoned by dog flea treatment

Two cats now have a second chance at a new home after Austin Pets Alive! staff saved their lives.

APA! says that staff discovered a cat carrier outside the Maddie's Cat Adoption Center shaking and sitting with a note on top. The note read "Dog flea treatment. Poisonous. Seizures." and two tabby cats were inside the carrier.

This note was attached to a carrier containing two tabby cats who were seizing uncontrollably. (Austin Pets Alive)

The two kitties, later named Jingle and Jangle, were rushed to the clinic because they were "convulsing uncontrollably" and nothing seemed to stop the seizures, says APA. Staff worked for hours to stabilize the cats, finally putting them into a medically-induced coma.

APA! says that due to the flea medication, Jingle and Jangle's nervous systems were shutting down because of the dosage. However, if the cats could be stabilized after around 72 hours, they would have a good chance at recovery.

The two kitties, later named Jingle and Jangle, were rushed to the clinic because they were "convulsing uncontrollably" and nothing seemed to stop the seizures, says APA. (Austin Pets Alive)

The flea medicine worked through the cats' systems and APA! said soon they returned to their playful selves and were even adopted out together.

The pair, who now go by Penelope and Blue, enjoy naps and cuddles with their new family and each other, says their new mom.

Jingle and Jangle, now named Penelope and Blue, have a happy home in time for the holidays. (Austin Pets Alive)

Anyone who wishes to support APA!'s mission to save more kitty cats like Jingle and Jangle can donate online or apply to volunteer.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Texas Humane Heroes hosts 11th annual Home for the Holidays

Christmas brings discounted adoptions at WCRAS

Austin Animal Center's new "Cattyshack" will help free-roaming cats

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter