100-yr-old WWII veteran in Central Texas shares story

The Brief 100-year-old Stuart MacDonald served in WWII MacDonald was 17 when he enlisted in the Marines Spent most of his time in the South Pacific



Veteran Stuart MacDonald was born in Lakeville, Massachusetts on October 20, 1924.

At just 17 years old, MacDonald enlisted in the Marines.

"I joined the Marine Corps, actually in November of 1941. Yeah, I got called up right after Pearl Harbor. And then I went through boot camp in Parris Island," says MacDonald.

He spent his time in the South Pacific, fighting and taking small islands.

"I went back for the first division, and I was in the first division instead of artillery or technologies had left. And when I went back, I went right back to the water canal and there they were forming the third division, and I was now part of the third division, but still into the technologies village," says MacDonald

MacDonald served for six years in the Marines. Afterward, he went to college and then worked in the textile industry. He started off in a low position at Marshall Williams and worked his way up to president of the company.

"The U.S government came up with something called the G.I. Bill. And I took a shot at the G.I. Bill. And I guess he had an opening, something he looked me in. And so, I went to school. And that's. And that year, you think about it, that was a great win win," says MacDonald

MacDonald is a multi-generation veteran.

"My father spent seven, eight years in the Marine Corps. My dad was born in Canada. My father was born in Piccolo Durham, which is Piccolo in Nova Scotia. And that's where the family comes from," says MacDonald.

MacDonald says he enlisted in the Marines during the Great Depression. At the time his family had to move to Rhode Island where his father found a job, but he didn't want to move from his high school.

"I joined the Marine Corps, actually joined the Marine Corps because I had made the football team in high school," says MacDonald.

"My mother says, well, you're not going to stay in the house. You're going to go to work. So, if you don't want to go to school, go in the service. And I picked the Marine Corps because my dad was in the Marine Corps," says MacDonald.

To honor stories like MacDonald's, the National Museum of the Pacific War made a book for MacDonald to share his history with people in central Texas.

The Source Information from interview with veteran Stuart MacDonald.



