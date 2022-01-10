Victim found dead in vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds

The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is investigating after a male victim was found dead in a vehicle in southeast Travis County.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the 7900 block of Linden Road around 9:30 a.m. because of a vehicle blocking a private driveway. The caller reportedly stated that there was a person in the car, facing down, not moving.

When deputies arrived, they determined that the male was deceased. A medical examiner determined the victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to TCSO.

The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Alan James Sneddon of Austin.

Anyone with information about Alan Sneddon or this incident is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).

