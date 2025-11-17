Victim found inside cardboard box near South Austin bus stop: APD

article

The Brief A man was arrested and charged with murder A victim was found inside a large cardboard box near a bus stop at 4107 Victory Dr. APD said evidence related to the murder was found at the suspect's home



A man was arrested and charged with murder after a victim was found inside a large cardboard box in South Austin.

What we know:

On Nov. 13, around 5:22 p.m., officers responded to a call about a body at 4107 Victory Dr.

When officers arrived, they found the victim inside a large cardboard box behind a bus stop. The victim was later identified as Robert Wentworth, 63.

The investigation revealed that Wentworth was living with 24-year-old Aidan Hunt. Hunt lived a couple yards away from where the victim was found.

A search warrant was issued at Hunt's home where evidence related to the murder was found.

On Nov. 16, Hunt was arrested and charged with murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.